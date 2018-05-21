Breaking News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes off the gloves

By Joan Biskupic, CNN legal analyst & Supreme Court biographer

Updated 5:38 PM ET, Mon May 21, 2018

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court&#39;s liberal wing.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court's liberal wing.
Ginsburg was born Joan Ruth Bader on March 15, 1933. Here she is at 2 years old.
Ginsburg was born Joan Ruth Bader on March 15, 1933. Here she is at 2 years old.
A photo of Ginsburg from her high school yearbook.
A photo of Ginsburg from her high school yearbook.
Ginsburg, 13, sits immediately to the left of Rabbi Harry Halpern at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, in 1946.
Ginsburg, 13, sits immediately to the left of Rabbi Harry Halpern at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, in 1946.
Ginsburg and her cousin Richard ski at a lodge in the Adirondacks circa 1946.
Ginsburg and her cousin Richard ski at a lodge in the Adirondacks circa 1946.
Ginsburg is the maid of honor at a cousin&#39;s wedding in 1951.
Ginsburg is the maid of honor at a cousin's wedding in 1951.
Ginsburg married her husband, Martin, in 1954. She was 21 at the time.
Ginsburg married her husband, Martin, in 1954. She was 21 at the time.
The couple were engaged in December 1953. They met while attending Cornell University, and both went on to study law.
The couple were engaged in December 1953. They met while attending Cornell University, and both went on to study law.
A photo from Ginsburg&#39;s wedding.
A photo from Ginsburg's wedding.
A portrait of Ginsburg from 1977. At the time, she was a professor at the Columbia University School of Law. She was also a general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.
A portrait of Ginsburg from 1977. At the time, she was a professor at the Columbia University School of Law. She was also a general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.
Ginsburg is joined by family members on the steps of the US Supreme Court after after arguing a case there in November 1978. With Ginsburg, from left, are her brother-in-law Ed Stiepleman; her nephew David Stiepleman; and her son, James.
Ginsburg is joined by family members on the steps of the US Supreme Court after after arguing a case there in November 1978. With Ginsburg, from left, are her brother-in-law Ed Stiepleman; her nephew David Stiepleman; and her son, James.
Ginsburg was the first woman to be hired with tenure at the Columbia University School of Law. She also taught at the Rutgers University School of Law.
Ginsburg was the first woman to be hired with tenure at the Columbia University School of Law. She also taught at the Rutgers University School of Law.
Ginsburg, her husband and their two children -- James and Jane -- pose for a photo off the shore of St. Thomas in 1979.
Ginsburg, her husband and their two children -- James and Jane -- pose for a photo off the shore of St. Thomas in 1979.
In 1980, US President Jimmy Carter nominated Ginsburg to be a judge for the US Court of Appeals&#39; District of Columbia Circuit.
In 1980, US President Jimmy Carter nominated Ginsburg to be a judge for the US Court of Appeals' District of Columbia Circuit.
Ginsburg in her chambers at the US Courthouse in Washington.
Ginsburg in her chambers at the US Courthouse in Washington.
Ginsburg, her husband and their children vacation in Egypt in 1985.
Ginsburg, her husband and their children vacation in Egypt in 1985.
Ginsburg and her husband take a bus to Paris circa 1988.
Ginsburg and her husband take a bus to Paris circa 1988.
Ginsburg reads to a group of children at the 10th anniversary of the TV show &quot;Reading Rainbow&quot; in 1993.
Ginsburg reads to a group of children at the 10th anniversary of the TV show "Reading Rainbow" in 1993.
President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the US Supreme Court in June 1993. Here, Ginsburg is holding a photograph of Hillary Clinton singing &quot;the toothbrush song&quot; with Ginsburg&#39;s granddaughter Clara and her nursery school class.
President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the US Supreme Court in June 1993. Here, Ginsburg is holding a photograph of Hillary Clinton singing "the toothbrush song" with Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara and her nursery school class.
Clinton applauds Ginsburg after her speech in the White House Rose Garden. She was the nominee to replace retiring Justice Byron White.
Clinton applauds Ginsburg after her speech in the White House Rose Garden. She was the nominee to replace retiring Justice Byron White.
Ginsburg talks with a reporter after being nominated for the Supreme Court in 1993. On the far right is US Sen. Joe Biden. US Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan is wearing the bowtie.
Ginsburg talks with a reporter after being nominated for the Supreme Court in 1993. On the far right is US Sen. Joe Biden. US Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan is wearing the bowtie.
Ginsburg is greeted by her husband during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Ginsburg is greeted by her husband during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
During her confirmation hearing, Ginsburg holds up a book titled &quot;My Grandma is Very Special.&quot; It was written by Paul Spera, her grandson.
During her confirmation hearing, Ginsburg holds up a book titled "My Grandma is Very Special." It was written by Paul Spera, her grandson.
Ginsburg takes the Supreme Court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, in August 1993. Joining them were Clinton and Martin Ginsburg.
Ginsburg takes the Supreme Court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, in August 1993. Joining them were Clinton and Martin Ginsburg.
Ginsburg poses with family members at the Supreme Court in October 1993. With Ginsburg, from left, are her son-in-law, George Spera; her daughter, Jane; her granddaughter Clara Spera; her husband, Martin; her son, James; and her grandson Paul Spera.
Ginsburg poses with family members at the Supreme Court in October 1993. With Ginsburg, from left, are her son-in-law, George Spera; her daughter, Jane; her granddaughter Clara Spera; her husband, Martin; her son, James; and her grandson Paul Spera.
Ginsburg and her husband embrace while attending an event. The two were married for nearly 60 years. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.
Ginsburg and her husband embrace while attending an event. The two were married for nearly 60 years. Martin Ginsburg died in 2010.
This informal group photo was taken of the US Supreme Court in December 1993. From left are Clarence Thomas, John Paul Stevens, Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Ginsburg and Harry Blackmun.
This informal group photo was taken of the US Supreme Court in December 1993. From left are Clarence Thomas, John Paul Stevens, Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor, Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Ginsburg and Harry Blackmun.
Scalia and Ginsburg pose on an elephant during their tour of India in 1994. Scalia once said they were an &quot;odd couple&quot; and he counted her as his &quot;best buddy&quot; on the bench.
Scalia and Ginsburg pose on an elephant during their tour of India in 1994. Scalia once said they were an "odd couple" and he counted her as his "best buddy" on the bench.
Ginsburg, second from left, and Scalia, second from right, appeared in the opening-night production of &quot;Ariadne auf Naxos,&quot; an opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 1994.
Ginsburg, second from left, and Scalia, second from right, appeared in the opening-night production of "Ariadne auf Naxos," an opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 1994.
Ginsburg and fellow Justice Sandra Day O&#39;Connor hold basketballs given to them by the US women&#39;s basketball team in December 1995.
Ginsburg and fellow Justice Sandra Day O'Connor hold basketballs given to them by the US women's basketball team in December 1995.
Ginsburg, front right, poses with other prominent Jewish-Americans while standing in a maze on New York&#39;s Ellis Island in 1996. It was part of a project by photographer Frederic Brenner. Also in the front row, from left, are artist Roy Lichtenstein, actress Lauren Bacall, violinist Itzhak Perlman and playwright Arthur Miller.
Ginsburg, front right, poses with other prominent Jewish-Americans while standing in a maze on New York's Ellis Island in 1996. It was part of a project by photographer Frederic Brenner. Also in the front row, from left, are artist Roy Lichtenstein, actress Lauren Bacall, violinist Itzhak Perlman and playwright Arthur Miller.
Ginsburg sits in her Supreme Court chambers in 2002.
Ginsburg sits in her Supreme Court chambers in 2002.
Ginsburg makes her way through a crowd after an address at an ACLU conference in June 2003.
Ginsburg makes her way through a crowd after an address at an ACLU conference in June 2003.
Ginsburg and her husband laugh as they listen to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speak at Columbia Law School in September 2003.
Ginsburg and her husband laugh as they listen to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speak at Columbia Law School in September 2003.
Ginsburg poses with President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in January 2005. Ginsburg swore Rice in.
Ginsburg poses with President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in January 2005. Ginsburg swore Rice in.
Ginsburg meets with a Buddhist abbot at the Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou, China, in 2005.
Ginsburg meets with a Buddhist abbot at the Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou, China, in 2005.
From left, Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy pose for a photo before meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris in July 2007.
From left, Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer, John Roberts, Ginsburg and Anthony Kennedy pose for a photo before meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris in July 2007.
Ginsberg wears a &quot;Super Diva&quot; sweatshirt as she works out at the Supreme Court in August 2007.
Ginsberg wears a "Super Diva" sweatshirt as she works out at the Supreme Court in August 2007.
Ginsburg talks with filmmaker David Grubin about his PBS series &quot;The Jewish Americans&quot; in 2008.
Ginsburg talks with filmmaker David Grubin about his PBS series "The Jewish Americans" in 2008.
Ginsburg arrives to a joint session of Congress where President Barack Obama was speaking in 2009. That month, Ginsburg had surgery and treatment for early stages of pancreatic cancer. A decade before, she had successful surgery for colon cancer.
Ginsburg arrives to a joint session of Congress where President Barack Obama was speaking in 2009. That month, Ginsburg had surgery and treatment for early stages of pancreatic cancer. A decade before, she had successful surgery for colon cancer.
The only women who have become Supreme Court justices pose together in 2010. From left are Sandra Day O&#39;Connor, Sonia Sotomayor, Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.
The only women who have become Supreme Court justices pose together in 2010. From left are Sandra Day O'Connor, Sonia Sotomayor, Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.
While standing to receive an honorary degree from Harvard University, Ginsburg was surprised with a serenade from Spanish tenor Placido Domingo in 2011. Domingo also received an honorary degree.
While standing to receive an honorary degree from Harvard University, Ginsburg was surprised with a serenade from Spanish tenor Placido Domingo in 2011. Domingo also received an honorary degree.
Ginsburg visits with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington in 2012.
Ginsburg visits with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington in 2012.
Ginsburg, with an extra from &quot;Carmen,&quot; attends the opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 2015.
Ginsburg, with an extra from "Carmen," attends the opera at the Kennedy Center in Washington in 2015.
Ginsburg acknowledges applause before a speaking event in Chicago in September 2017.
Ginsburg acknowledges applause before a speaking event in Chicago in September 2017.
Washington (CNN)For Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the gloves are off and the collar is on.

Gorsuch comes through for Trump and big business
As she did on Monday in an important employee wage dispute, Ginsburg dons her classic dissenting collar -- black with silver crystal accents -- over her robe when she is about to take the unusual step of protesting a majority decision from the bench.
"Nothing compels the destructive result the court reaches today," she said, adding in her written opinion that the majority was "egregiously wrong," retrenching on 80 years of federal labor law that sought "to place employers and employees on more equal footing."
    Her forceful tone Monday, combined with earlier cases this session and the nature of controversies yet to be resolved, suggest Ginsburg and the three other liberals may increasingly be in the minority as the court nears the end of its annual session in late June -- and more likely to speak out.
    At age 85, Ginsburg is the eldest of the nine sitting justices. A 1993 appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton and the second woman named to the bench, Ginsburg has achieved an icon status, particularly among young lawyers. Her dissents have enhanced her prominence. The "Notorious RBG" meme, a play on the rapper Notorious B.I.G.," began as fans responded to her dissenting opinion in a case in which the conservative majority curtailed the reach of the federal Voting Rights Act.
    Supreme Court sides with employers in class action arbitration cases
    After operating with only eight justices for parts of 2016 and 2017, following Antonin Scalia's death, the Supreme Court is in its first full session with Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's appointee. The bench appears to have moved beyond the interim pattern of incremental steps and compromise and returned to sharp 5-4 ideological divisions, led by Chief Justice John Roberts on the right and Ginsburg on the left.
    That divide, as well as Ginsburg's continued legacy, will be tested in upcoming weeks with pending cases.
    Among them is a major labor dispute that could determine the financial fate of public sector unions. The court is considering whether to reverse a four-decade precedent that permits unions to collect certain "fair share" fees from non-members to cover the cost of representing them in collective bargaining.
    Also pending is a case pitting gay rights against religious interests, brought by a Christian baker in Colorado who refused to make a wedding cake for two gay men, and separate voting-district disputes from Wisconsin and Maryland testing the constitutionality of partisan gerrymanders.
    At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious'

      At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious'

    In Monday's case, decided by a bitter 5-4 vote, the conservative majority ruled that employers may forbid employees from banding together to fight wage and other workplace issues covered by arbitration agreements. The court said a federal arbitration statute overrides federal labor law intended to protect workers' bargaining power.
    Speaking for the four liberal dissenters, Ginsburg said the decision threatens to return the country to a time in the late 19th century and early 20th when workers were forced to take jobs strictly on the boss's terms and "yellow dog" contracts, forbidding employees from joining labor unions, were common.
    The employees who had brought Monday's case claimed they had been underpaid in violation of the Fair Labor Standards and wanted to join in a class-action lawsuit in federal court. The Supreme Court majority agreed with their employers that the arbitration contracts they had signed prohibited any collective proceedings.
    Ginsburg declared the agreements "arm-twisted, take-it-or-leave-it contracts." She noted that the cost of a lawsuit dissuades most workers from seeking to redress a grievance on their own and emphasized the "strength in numbers."
    She said federal laws dating to the 1930s protect workers' rights to band together to confront employers about working conditions. "Federal labor law does not countenance such isolation of employees," she insisted.
    So dire was her warning about a return to pre-New Deal conditions that Justice Gorsuch, who wrote for the majority, spent nearly half of his bench announcement on Monday morning responding to the dissent. Of Ginsburg's claim that the majority decision resurrected the long-dead "yellow dog contract," Gorsuch said, "This is a false alarm."
    He devoted five pages of his 25-page opinion addressing Ginsburg's dissenting statement.
    Gorsuch said the majority properly interpreted the text of arbitration law. He cited past cases favoring arbitration in commercial disputes.
    RBG on Lilly Ledbetter case_00000000

      Ginsburg says equal pay is not yet a reality

    Liberals had insisted the labor context was different. "As I see it," Ginsburg added, "in relatively recent years, the court's Arbitration Act decisions have taken many wrong turns. Yet, even accepting the court's decisions are they are, nothing compels the destructive result the court reaches today." She predicted the decision would lead to the underenforcement of federal and state labor laws.
    Gorsuch acknowledged in his written opinion that because individual workers might not sue on their own, class actions can help enforce federal and state wage laws. But he added, quoting Ginsburg in a 2010 case, "it's also well known that they can unfairly 'place pressure on the defendant to settle even unmeritorious claims.'"
    Joining Gorsuch in Monday's Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Dissenting with Ginsburg were Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
    The nine divided along similar lines last month when the court disallowed overtime pay for certain automobile workers. Ginsburg wrote for dissenters in that case, Encino Motorcars v. Navarro, that the conservative majority was undermining worker protections from the 1930 New Deal era "without even acknowledging that it unsettles more than a half century of our precedent."
    The same split could emerge in what is likely the most important labor case of the term, testing the constitutionality of state laws that require public-sector employees who decline to join a union nonetheless to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining.
    In past cases, conservative justices have signaled that they might be ready to rule for the challengers who say being forced to pay any fees infringes on their free speech rights.
    Advocates for such "fair share" payments contend a high court decision letting employees benefit from representation without paying would seriously cripple labor unions in America.
    A supreme interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

      A supreme interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

