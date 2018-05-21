Washington (CNN) Top officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence are meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon, potentially escalating or defusing a showdown over the bureau's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats were expected to gather for a discussion aimed at addressing congressional requests. According to Sanders and a source familiar with the meeting, it had been scheduled before -- but took on a heightened public focus after -- a weekend of tweets from the President.

On Sunday, Trump said in a tweet that he was going to demand the Justice Department "look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for political Purposes."

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

His tweets prompted the Justice Department to ask its inspector general to expand its probe into the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page to include a review of whether the FBI was politically motivated in its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

