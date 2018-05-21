Washington (CNN) Top officials at the Justice Department, the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence met with President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon, potentially escalating or defusing a showdown over the bureau's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats were expected to gather for a discussion aimed at addressing congressional requests.

Rosenstein, Wray and several other officials were spotted leaving the White House just before 4 p.m. ET.

According to Sanders and a source familiar with the meeting, it had been scheduled before -- but took on a heightened public focus after -- a weekend of tweets from the President.

On Sunday, Trump said in a tweet that he was going to demand the Justice Department "look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for political Purposes."