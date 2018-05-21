Pompeo threatens US will 'crush' Iran through sanctions and pressure campaign

Washington (CNN) The US will aim to "crush" Iran with economic and military pressure unless it changes its behavior in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

Pompeo, unveiling the Trump administration's new policy on Iran just weeks after President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, said the US will work to counter Tehran's activities and curb its influence in the Middle East and make sure that it never gains a nuclear weapon.

"Sanctions are going back in full effect, and new ones are coming," Pompeo said, speaking at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

Pompeo said he will also be working with the Defense Department and allies to push back on Iran.

"We will ensure freedom of navigation on the waters in the region. We will work to prevent and counteract any Iranian malign cyber activity. We will track down Iranian operatives and their Hezbollah proxies operating around the world and crush them," Pompeo said. "Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East."

