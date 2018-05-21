Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea that it could end up like Libya if it fails to make a nuclear deal with the United States.

"There was some talk about the Libyan model last week, and you know, as the President made clear, this will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jong Un doesn't make a deal," Pence said in an interview that aired Monday evening on Fox News.

When it was noted that the comparison could be interpreted as a threat, Pence replied: "Well, I think it's more of a fact."

President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton's comment that the Trump administration is looking at invoking Libya as an example on how to conduct a potential nuclear agreement with North Korea was met with concern from the Kim regime.

A North Korean official said Bolton's comments were indicative of an "awfully sinister move" to imperil the Kim regime.

