Paul Manafort accuses Mueller team member of leaking to reporters

(CNN) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort accused a prominent member of special counsel Robert Mueller's team of leaking details of the investigation into the political operative to a media organization.

Manafort says in a new filing that lead special counsel prosecutor Andrew Weissmann communicated with four journalists from The Associated Press last year to share details of the investigation into Manafort, who at that time had not been indicted. Manafort rests his accusation in the court filing on the writings of freelance journalist Sara Carter.

Manafort, who maintains his innocence, claimed the AP briefing -- which he says happened around the time the international news agency published stories about payments to him in the so-called "black ledger" and his associations with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska -- was an illegal leak of grand jury secrets and classified material. Manafort alleged the leaks deprived him of his right to a fair trial.

"It is the long-standing policy of The Associated Press to refrain from discussing our sources," a spokesperson for The Associated Press said Monday.

Manafort also asked the court to look into leaks coming from the special counsel's team. The White House has similarly called for an investigation of Mueller's team due to what President Donald Trump calls conflicts of interest among investigators on the team.

