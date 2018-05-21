Manafort drops one challenge to Mueller charge

Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has dropped a challenge he made to one criminal charge he faces in Virginia because of a revelation by the special counsel Robert Mueller's office, according to a new court filing Monday.

As Manafort prepares for his trials in Virginia and DC, he has asked two federal judges to dismiss parts of the cases against him, as well as the indictments as a whole. The request Manafort dropped Monday initially asked the court to throw out one charge -- alleging he failed to disclose to the Treasury Department foreign bank accounts worth more than $10,000 in 2011 -- because its five-year statute of limitations expired.

But the special counsel's office had revealed last week they used secret court proceedings to delay their deadline to bring the charge.

The prosecutors had sought records, including from banks and witnesses, related to the charge from Cyprus, and a federal judge in Virginia approved the request to the foreign government last June. It took almost a year for federal investigators to collect much of the evidence they sought.

Cypriot authorities handed over the requested evidence in September, October and November last year, then more on April 30, Mueller's team revealed last week.

Read More