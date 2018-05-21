(CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday categorically denied that he's spoken with Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney about replacing Paul Ryan as House speaker before the election.

"I've talked with Kevin about this privately but not as much publicly," Mulvaney told Baier over the weekend. "Wouldn't it be great to force a Democrat running in a tight race to have to put up or shut up about voting for Nancy Pelosi eight weeks before an election? That's a really, really good vote for us to force if we can figure out how to do it."

McCarthy said there was absolutely no effort or scheming between the two of them to get the California congressman into the speakership before the election.

"Not on any planet," McCarthy said on Capitol Hill. "Look, Mulvaney and I are longtime friends. We go to dinner when we're back here on the early nights. The only thing Mulvaney has ever talked about was will you go to run for speaker if we keep the majority. Nothing different than that whatsoever."

