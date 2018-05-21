The reason Kelly Clarkson didn't do a moment of silence for Texas at the Billboard Awards

Washington (CNN) Kelly Clarkson declined to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Sunday while hosting the Billboard Music Awards Sunday, instead calling for a moment of action.

"I'm a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year, and once again, y'all, we're grieving for kids who have died for just no reason at all," she said.

Clarkson said the show wanted her to hold a moment of silence, but she didn't want one.

"They wanted me to say that, obviously, we want to pray for all the victims, we want to pray for all their families," she said. "But they also wanted me to do a moment of silence, and I'm so sick of moments of silence, I'm sorry, it's not working."

Our hearts go out to all the victims in the Santa Fe community and their families. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ejLAd8nKk — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

"Why don't we not do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action?" Clarkson asked. "Why don't we do a moment of change? Why don't we change what's happening? Because it's horrible."

