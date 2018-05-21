(CNN) Senate Veterans Affairs Chairman Johnny Isakson gave an upbeat assessment Monday of Robert Wilkie, the acting secretary of Veterans Affairs, whom President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced Friday would be his nominee to fill the job permanently.

"I am very excited I think he is a great choice," the Georgia Republican told CNN during a brief interview in the Capitol.

Isakson said he will hold confirmation hearings for Wilkie the week after next, when the Senate returns from its Memorial Day recess. He said the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, had agreed to that plan.

Isakson was cautiously optimistic there will be broad support for Wilkie both in his committee and the full Senate.

"I assume that but I don't take it for granted so we'll make sure," Isakson said.

