Hillary Clinton backs Stacey Abrams in Georgia Democratic governor's race

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton has waded into the Georgia governor's race, recording a robocall that urged Democratic voters to back former state House minority leader Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's primary.

Clinton endorsed Abrams, a favorite of progressives who is seeking to become the nation's first African-American female governor, over moderate former state Rep. Stacey Evans.

"A Yale educated attorney, Abrams is the only candidate with bold new plans to ensure Georgians have access to good jobs, quality public schools, affordable child care and higher education," Clinton said in the call, noting, in a reference to the candidates' similar names, that it's "Abrams, with an 'A.'"

Lucy, you took your unspeakable tragedy and helped propel an inspiring movement for gun safety in America. Thank you for your leadership on this and so much more. https://t.co/Dtgx0xsXg4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 21, 2018

Clinton's robocall for Abrams shows that her support is still in demand in certain races. Clinton was backed overwhelmingly by black voters in the South in the 2016 primary and general election.

Clinton on Tuesday also tweeted in support of Lucy McBath, a Democratic activist running in Georgia's 6th District House primary. McBath is the mother of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in 2012 in an argument over loud music.

