Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump isn't over the 2016 election, and Hillary Clinton isn't either.

That's what she said in a commencement address at Yale.

"No, I'm not over it," she said. "I still think about the 2016 election. I still regret the mistakes I made."

But while Trump continues to goad his Department of Justice into investigating her campaign, she made jokes about the investigation into Russian election meddling that has already ensnared former staffers of his.

Tapping into a Yale tradition involving crazy hats, she produced a Russian military ushanka

