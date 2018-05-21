Trump touts Haspel confirmation at CIA visit

(CNN) President Donald Trump delivered a glowing endorsement of new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing in at CIA headquarters, the first time Trump has returned there since his controversial speech the day after his inauguration.

Trump hailed Haspel for her time at the CIA and also remarked on the fact that she is the first female CIA director.

"She has earned the universal respect, admiration and trust of her colleagues here at the CIA, throughout the government and all over the world, Gina is truly respected. And today we also mark another proud milestone as Gina becomes the first woman ever to lead the CIA," he said.

Trump also acknowledged her rough confirmation process. "It took courage for her to say yes in the face of a lot of very negative politics and what was supposed to be a negative vote, but I'll tell you, when you testified before the committee, it was over," he said.

She faced criticism from some Democrats and human rights groups over her role in the George W. Bush administration's detention and interrogation program. She was eventually confirmed by a vote of 54 to 45 last week.

