FBI agents asking Missouri lawmakers about tactics by Greitens associates

Jefferson City, Missouri (CNN) FBI agents have been questioning Missouri lawmakers about possible coercive tactics by associates of Gov. Eric Greitens, as the state legislature is set to consider impeaching the embattled governor.

Two state Republican lawmakers told CNN they were contacted and interviewed in recent weeks by FBI agents, who asked whether they were aware of any threats and bribes made on behalf of the governor regarding an impeachment vote.

One of the lawmakers, who met with an agent in Jefferson City, said they told the FBI they were not directly aware of any such incidents. The second lawmaker declined to discuss their responses to FBI questioning.

The second lawmaker also said the FBI's questioning suggested investigators' interest is not limited solely to possible threats and bribes, although that was one focus.

Spokespersons for the governor and the FBI did not comment.

