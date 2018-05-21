NYT: Trump weighing political risks of North Korea meeting

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly worried about the political risks of the US-North Korea summit in Singapore next month, administration and foreign officials told The New York Times.

The officials told the Times that the President is becoming concerned that the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "could turn into a political embarrassment" if negotiations to rid the North of its nuclear capabilities fall through and that he "has begun pressing his aides and allies" as to whether he should proceed. However, the Times reports that there is no indication that Trump is considering pulling out of the Singapore summit.

Aides told the Times they're also concerned with the President's lack of knowledge about North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Monday dismissed reports suggesting that the President is thinking of backing out of the North Korea talks.

"I don't think the President gets cold feet about anything. So I think, as the President has said, right now it's still on. If that changes, you'll find out about it," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

