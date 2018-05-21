In a tweet, Donald Trump shows he cares little about how government works

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump tweeted this on Sunday afternoon:

"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!"

That tweet is a hugely telling window into how Trump views the Justice Department and, by extension, everyone in the federal government. He views them all as employees of his, people who are required to do what he asks when he asks it to be done. And to do so without argument.

Trump's view on the government is informed by his years in the private sector. As the head of the Trump Organization, everyone did work for him. If Trump wanted someone to run across the street and get him coffee, there was someone who did it. And, if that person didn't get him the coffee in a prompt manner or got him the wrong sort of coffee, he could get rid of them. (I am oversimplifying somewhat, but you get the idea.)

Trump has brought that same view to the government. The problem is that that's not how the government works.

