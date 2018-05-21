Lawmakers return to Washington amid calls for gun control

Washington (CNN) Just days after a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, claimed 10 lives, some Democratic lawmakers want to call attention back to gun control, an issue that has consistently struggled to gain traction on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers are returning to Washington on Monday, but there's skepticism that Congress would be willing to take up a divisive topic such as gun control, just months before the midterm elections.

Politicians from states that have been devastated from school shootings were among the most vocal on the issue.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy -- whose state was devastated by the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 27 dead -- blamed his Senate colleagues for "inaction" in a tweet Friday.

"Let's call it like it is: The horrifying inaction of Congress, slaughter after slaughter, has become a green light to would-be shooters, who pervert silence into endorsement," Murphy tweeted.

