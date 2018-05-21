Former Trump co-chairman on meeting FBI source: Like sitting in 'faculty lounge talking about research'

(CNN) Former Trump campaign national co-chairman Sam Clovis broke his silence on the possible FBI confidential source on the Trump campaign during recent appearances on an Iowa radio show, telling listeners he was concerned that the source had been trying to plant an audit trail for investigators to later use to justify surveillance warrants.

Clovis said the two had met over coffee on Sept. 1, 2016, at a DoubleTree hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

"The meeting was very high level; it was like two faculty members sitting down in the faculty lounge talking about research," Clovis said Monday on the "Simon Conway Show." "There was no indication or no inclination that this was anything other than just wanting to offer up his help to the campaign if I needed it."

Clovis recounted sitting in the lobby with the professor, coffee and notebook in hand, but not taking any notes. "I didn't have any notes on the meeting because there must not have been anything substantive that took place. Because it was nothing new," Clovis explained.

He continued: "It was an academic meeting. It was not anything other than him talking about the research that he had done on China. That was essentially what the discussion was about. We already had a lot of China people involved."

Read More