Pompeo's Iran speech is complete fantasy

Jonathan Cristol is Levermore Research Fellow at Adelphi University and a Senior Fellow at Bard College's Center for Civic Engagement. Follow him @jonathancristol. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) On Monday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington: "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy." Over 26 minutes, Pompeo articulated a strategy that can best be summarized as, "Do everything we say, or we will crush you." This speech was the first clear articulation of American Iran policy since President Donald Trump effectively withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (a.k.a. "the Iran deal") on May 12.

Now, self-proclaimed master deal maker President Trump has a new deal in mind for Iran, one that would effectively require Iran to change the very nature of its regime and reverse its core foreign policy principles -- deterring the United States, supporting Shias abroad and overturning the regional order.

Jonathan Cristol

The new deal on the table is a dream come true for many globally important figures: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammed Ali Jafari; National Security Advisor John Bolton; and the Mujahideen-e-Khalq cult.

Under this strategy, articulated by Pompeo, the US enacts a new round of crippling sanctions that will have Iran "battling to keep its economy alive." Then Iran peacefully gives into US demands and changes the very nature of its regime.

It's all so easy it's a wonder no previous president thought of it.

