No, no one is stealing from Social Security

Max Richtman is president and CEO of the nonprofit National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. He is former staff director of the Senate Special Committee on Aging. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) There are many myths about Social Security: It's going bankrupt. It's a Ponzi scheme. It won't be there for today's young people when they retire.

There's no truth in any of them.

But one of the most prevalent myths these days is that the federal government is stealing from Social Security. It goes something like this: The President and/or Congress have been raiding the Social Security Old Age and Survivor's trust fund (also known as the retirement trust fund) to pay for other federal expenses (tanks, roads, bridges, food stamps, etc.) and have never paid it back. The myth, which persists today, goes back at least 50 years and is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of Social Security's finances

Max Richtman

Contemporary politicians have helped perpetuate the "stealing from Social Security" falsehood. During the first GOP debate of the 2016 election cycle, then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie claimed , "The lying and stealing has already occurred. The Trust Fund is filled with IOUs." Others -- from Rand Paul to Mitt Romney -- have insisted that the government pilfers Social Security funds for unrelated purposes.

But conservatives aren't the only ones to blame for perpetuating this myth. "Next time a Republican tells you that 'Social Security is broke,' remind them that Pres. Bush 'borrowed' $1.37 trillion of Social Security surplus revenue to pay for... his war in Iraq and never paid it back," claimed Occupy Democrats' Facebook page