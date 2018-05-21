Kehinde Andrews is an associate professor in sociology at Birmingham City University and the author of the upcoming book "Black Radicalism." The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked out of St. George's Chapel a married couple on Saturday afternoon, it marked a historic moment in the history of the British monarchy.

However, once the delirium will have worn off, we will all wake up to the reality that is the nightmare of British racism.

The royal family is perhaps the most identifiable symbol of whiteness in the world. For British nationalists, the monarchy lies at the core of their yearning for the days when Britannia ruled the waves and its monarch presided over an Empire, upon which the sun never set.

The media hysteria over the blackness of the latest member into the family demonstrates how taken for granted the whiteness of the monarchy is.

And it is absurd to think that one black woman could transform an institution so rooted in colonialism and Whiteness. We have seen this approach to combating racism on an institutional level many times before.

More black police officers do not change the nature of policing -- as rap legend KRS-ONE reminded us during apartheid in South Africa, it was often the "black cop killing black kids in Johannesburg." The royal family will dictate how Markle is presented to the world and she willt fulfill the role of any other royal.

With the debates about colorism that are always close to the surface for black communities, we cannot ignore that Markle is not a dark skinned, afro-haired, flat nosed, black woman.

She represents the image of blackness we have been sold as acceptable and marketable. It is fair to question whether her reception by the media and royal family would have been different had this been otherwise.

The worst-case scenario is that Markle comes to represent a symbol for racial progress in Britain. There is perhaps no worse way to measure racial progress than on the presence of interracial relationships. Brazil is the most "mixed" society in the world, and also has some of the worst problems with racism.

The implications of holding up Markle as a "role model" for women because of her apparently incredible achievement of getting married should make anyone that hears it shudder.

The danger with the Markle hysteria is not only that it distracts from the real issues of racism in Britain -- which are numerous and ongoing. A black princess may actually delude some black Britons into feeling more accepted by Britain's complicated class structure and, by extension, the nation.

Saturday would also have been Malcolm X's birthday. He warned against the dangers of getting wrapped up in the dead end of nationalism.

If you are black and living in Britain today you remain more likely to go to prison, less likely to get a job and far more likely to live in poverty.

That glow of pride you may feel from watching the wedding is not going to put money in your pocket or protect you and your family from the police.

But the collective hysteria may well convince society that we can continue to ignore that racism that is at the root of British society.

Now the wedding frenzy is over, it will not be long until we all realize it was never a vehicle for racial progress, but just a pumpkin, masquerading as hope.