Republican moves on DACA are just the latest round of a political game

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) There is a rebellion brewing in the House of Representatives. It is led by a group of Republicans who are trying to get enough votes to bring a discharge petition to the floor. It would potentially allow for a debate on immigration and a vote on a legislative fix for the Dreamers. Headed by Rep. Jeff Denham, R-California, this group of lawmakers is reportedly only a few votes away from being able to craft a replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Given the widespread support for the so-called Dreamers, these developments should be something to get excited about, right? Not really.

What is going on in Congress is just the latest round of political maneuvering around DACA and the Dreamers. It involves a complicated set of competing political interests and behind-the-scenes wrangling. As well-intentioned as the renegade House members might be, they will likely be defeated by their dysfunctional party leadership. There is no joy in being pessimistic about the prospects of action on immigration in Congress. But at this point, it is important to be realistic.

If you are not entirely sure about the current status of DACA, that's understandable. The fate of the program, created by a 2012 executive order by President Barack Obama to give temporary deportation relief to young people brought illegally to the US as children, has whipsawed back and forth over the last eight months. Pretty much the only thing that has remained constant is that the roughly 800,000 beneficiaries of the program are still facing an uncertain future.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on September 5 that the Trump administration had decided to rescind DACA, and gave Congress six months to preserve it through legislation. Two federal judges ruled against the administration , keeping the program in place past its March wind-down deadline. In April, another federal judge ruled that the program should be reinstated, and gave the Department of Justice 90 days to come up with a legal justification for why it should end. As a backdrop to these legal battles, lawmakers in Congress have tried unsuccessfully to reach a compromise, once even briefly shutting down the government. Still, no DACA deal.