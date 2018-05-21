Biden and Washington: LGBTQ youth at risk

Joe Biden is the 47th Vice President of the United States. The Biden Foundation has declared its mission is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves a fair shot at achieving the American dream. Kevin Washington is President and CEO of the YMCA of the USA , which says its cause is to build stronger, more inclusive and welcoming communities that allow all people to thrive. The Biden Foundation and YMCA of the USA's new initiative is supported by the Gill Foundation and the David Bohnett Foundation, two organizations dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQ communities. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) As lifelong public servants, we've both committed our lives to the notion that no matter who you are, where you're from or who you love -- every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Period.

Our shared belief is that communities -- and our nation -- cannot reach their full potential when a segment of the population is marginalized, and these harrowing statistics demonstrate we're not yet where we want to be.

Collectively, we can do something about it. Research has shown -- and we've witnessed through the work of our organizations -- that communities thrive when everyone has an equal opportunity to reach their full potential, contribute their talents and connect with their neighbors to work for the greater good.

In addition to helping protect our LGBTQ youth, we believe that placing greater emphasis on equality and inclusion is vital to developing strong economies , a vibrant democracy and safe and welcoming communities for all.

That's why the Biden Foundation and YMCA of the USA are launching a new initiative to foster LGBTQ inclusion and equality. Working together, we will begin to change our culture to one of greater inclusion, empathy and understanding by enhancing the ability of YMCAs to serve LGBTQ youth and adults and fostering greater understanding in communities across the country.

Here's how it will work: a cohort of Ys -- diverse in geographic location, size and membership -- will develop and implement locally focused strategies designed to engage and support LGBTQ individuals and their families. These strategies may include staff training; member outreach and engagement; program innovation for LGBTQ youth, adults, seniors and families; and community collaborations. Over time, the best practices and tools developed by the cohort will be disseminated to Ys nationwide.

This kind of work -- work to ensure everyone has a fair shot at the American dream and to build stronger, more welcoming communities -- is what drives our organizations, and we call upon others to join.

Every American deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, but too many in the LGBTQ community are denied this basic human right today. This is unacceptable in a country founded on the belief that we all are created equal.

Equality and opportunity for all is the way to a brighter future, and at the Biden Foundation and the Y, this is the future we are working to create.