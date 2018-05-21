London (CNN) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran, is likely to be convicted on new charges of "spreading propaganda" against the Iranian regime, her husband said on Monday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in 2016 and jailed for five years for spying against the regime, appeared in court on Saturday to face the charges.

The 39-year-old, whose husband, Richard, has been leading the fight for her release, has consistently denied all the allegations against her.

But according to Ratcliffe: "She was told by Judge (Abolghassem) Salavati to expect that she will be convicted."

Asked for its response to the latest development, the UK Foreign Office said: "We will continue to approach each case in a way that we judge is most likely to secure the outcome we all want. Therefore, we will not be providing a running commentary on every twist and turn."

Read More