German broadcaster referred to Markle as 'exotic,' and had some fairly odd comments about black hair

(CNN) The wedding of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry was nothing like the ones the British royal family had put on before.

German public broadcaster ZDF may have been a little too excited. It's taking a beating for its broadcast, with some critics saying the coverage had racist tinges.

ZDF, which had a team on the ground and broadcast the entire event, had a number of questionable quotes fall from the lips of its commentators and anchors, including many referring to Markle and black guests as being "exotic," as well as some fairly odd comments about black hair.

An example:

Read More