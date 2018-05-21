Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich left waiting for UK visa

Moscow (CNN) Roman Abramovich, one of the world's highest-profile Russian oligarchs and owner of the London soccer club Chelsea, is facing a longer than expected delay in renewing his UK visa.

A source close to Abramovich told CNN on Monday that the billionaire's visa expired about three weeks ago and an application was made for a new one, but the process of renewal has taken longer than expected.

There has been no indication about why the process is taking so long, the source said. The assumption on the Abramovich team is that the visa will be granted, but he will know for sure only when it is in his passport.

Chelsea players celebrate after their victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Answering a question from CNN during a call with journalists, Russian President Vladmir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said businesses there were "facing various manifestations of unfriendly and unscrupulous competitions."

Peskov said he did not have any information relating specifically to Abramovich's case.

Read More