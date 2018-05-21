Body found in search for missing Filipino student Jastine Valdez

(CNN) Police in Ireland have found a woman's body during a search for a Filipino student who was reportedly abducted close to her home on Saturday. The case has dominated headlines in the country after a frantic search was launched for the 24-year-old over the weekend.

Irish police started searching for Jastine Valdez, who had relocated to Ireland three years ago, after a woman matching her description was seen being bundled into a car on Saturday evening.

Ireland's national police -- the Gardaí -- confirmed to CNN that the body of a woman had been located but that it had not yet been formally been identified. In the same statement, police also asked for privacy for the woman's family.

Valdez was last seen leaving her home in Enniskerry, a sleepy, picturesque tourist village close to the Wicklow Mountains on Saturday afternoon to go to work in the nearby seaside town of Bray, according to local media reports.

That evening, an eyewitness reported seeing a female pedestrian matching Valdez's description being bundled into a vehicle shortly after 6:15 p.m. while walking towards her home from a bus stop on a quiet, tree-lined road outside the village.

Read More