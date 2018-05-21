Political novice tapped to be Italy's next prime minister

(CNN) Italy's populist parties have tapped a political unknown to become prime minister and lead a new coalition government.

Giuseppe Conte, a law professor with no political experience, emerged as the frontrunner on Monday as Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini, the League leader, met separately with President Sergio Mattarella at Quirinal Palace in Rome.

"We can announce that today we are facing a historical moment. We have indicated the name of Giuseppe Conte to the President of the Republic," Di Maio wrote in a post on the party's official blog. "It is a person that can carry out the 'government contract'. I am particularly proud of this choice."

Salvini also mentioned Conte as the name he presented to the President in a Facebook live post.

If Mattarella decides to give Conte a mandate to form a new government, Conte would have several days to appoint his cabinet and seek approval from Parliament.