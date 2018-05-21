Grenfell Tower fire inquiry opens with emotional tributes

London (CNN) The official inquiry into last year's catastrophic fire at Grenfell Tower in London that killed 72 people has opened with a heart-rending tribute by a father who lost his unborn baby.

After opening statements and 72 seconds of silence to remember each victim, Marcio Gomes was the first of bereaved relatives to give a statement Monday

He told of his devastation when his wife, Andreia Gomes, was put in an induced coma after escaping the inferno, and gave birth hours later to a stillborn baby, whom they named Logan.

"That evening, I was fortunate enough to hold my son," Gomes said, breaking down in tears, as he showed pictures of a baby scan, Logan's nursery being prepared and his wife happily pregnant.

"(I was) hoping it was all a bad dream, wishing, praying, for any kind of miracle, that he would just open his eyes."

The victims of the Grenfell Tower fire are remembered in a vigil at Parliament Square on June 19, 2017 in London.

