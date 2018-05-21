Grenfell Tower fire inquiry opens with tributes to victims

London (CNN) The official inquiry into last year's catastrophic fire at Grenfell Tower in London has opened with bereaved families due to pay tribute to the dozens of victims who died.

Seventy-two people were killed after the 24-story residential building shot up in flames on June 14 last year, trapping many residents inside in the early morning as they slept. It was the deadliest fire in the United Kingdom since 1988.

"They will be remembered through the words and pictures chosen by the people who knew them best and loved them most," said Sir Martin Moore Bick, a retired judge who is chairing the independent inquiry, at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in Kensington, London.

Fire engulfs Grenfell Tower, a residential tower block on June 14, 2017 in west London. The massive fire ripped through the 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours of Wednesday, trapping residents inside as 200 firefighters battled the blaze. Police and fire services attempted to evacuate the concrete block and said "a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries", including at least two for smoke inhalation.

He said that the tributes would not only serve a commemorative purpose. "They are an integral part of the evidence before the inquiry, they will remind us of its fundamental purpose and the reason why it's so important that the truth be laid bare."

Families of all victims have been given the opportunity to speak at the inquiry's opening, nearly a year on since the fire.

