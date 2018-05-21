Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her hair loss

(CNN) Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggle with hair loss in the latest episode of her Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk.

The actress recalled the "terrifying" moment she first noticed she was losing "handfuls of hair" in the shower.

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear," she said. "That's why I cut my hair and continued to cut it."

Despite having many medical tests, Pinkett Smith said she has not been able to find the cause of her alopecia. She suspects it might be stress.

Perspective helped Pinkett Smith cope with the emotional impact of her hair loss.

