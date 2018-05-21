Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduce their son

Story highlights The new baby is named Miles

(CNN) The world has finally gotten a glimpse of a new Legend.

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her and John Legend's new son Sunday on social media.

"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles," Teigen wrote in the caption of a picture showing the baby sleeping. "Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Teigen had days earlier tweeted a hint that she had delivered the new baby, who joins big sister Luna, born to the couple in April 2016.