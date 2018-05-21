CNN 10 - May 22, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 22, 2018

Trade tensions are easing between the U.S. and China, though some analysts aren't convinced that a trade war has been averted. New eruptions bring new threats on Hawaii's Big Island. JCPenney is in a race against time as its struggles mount. And we're visiting a man-made "forest" in an urban environment of Singapore.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More