This shoe retailer has stellar luggage to shop right now

The company also offers exclusive deals on travel essentials

When you think of Zappos, shoes probably pop into your mind first. But if you're only shopping for footwear on Zappos, you're missing out on some truly noteworthy deals that surpass sandals. The retailer isn't just a one-trick pony: It sells products that range from everyday handbags to formal wedding gowns.

One of our favorite categories to shop is travel. Considering quality suitcases are generally expensive, Zappos makes shopping for these vacation essentials easier and more affordable. The company offers free shipping and returns, and if you're a Zappos Rewards member you'll get even more perks, including expedited shipping, exclusive access to deals, and points from your purchase you can use toward rewards. This is all on top of the stellar savings you're already getting on the site.

So whether you're on the hunt for major markdowns on designer luggage sets or just looking for the best deal possible on your next carry-on case, consider shopping at Zappos. To get your search started, we've rounded up some awesome travel essentials -- including luggage, packing cubes, and organizers -- you can score right now, broken down by price. And all of these products are best-sellers on the site.

Under $100

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade Expandable Carry-On ($99.99; zappos.com)

Eagle Creek Pack-It Compression Cube Set ($36.95; zappos.com)

Pacsafe RFIDsleeve Track Pack RFID Blocking Passport and Card Sleeve ($9.95; zappos.com)

Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Travel Duffel ($95; zappos.com)

Osprey Ultralight Zip Organizer ($35; zappos.com)

$100 - $200

Samsonite Freeform Spinner ($127.99; zappos.com)

Herschel Supply Co. Parcel ($179.99; zappos.com)

Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner ($152.99; zappos.com)

Quicksliver Reach ($152.99; zappos.com)

Dakine Split Roller ($175.99; zapoos.com)

$200+

Delsey Chatelet Hard Carry-On Spinner ($249.99; zappos.com)

Samsonite Cruisair ($209.99; zappos.com)

Timbuk2 Co-Pilot ($225; zappos.com)

Rimowa Salsa Deluxe ($865; zappos.com)

Tumi Tegra-Lite Max Large Trip Expandable Packing Case ($945; zappos.com)