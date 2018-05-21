Story highlights Everything you need for the perfect Memorial Day weekend party

Memorial Day is a U.S. holiday dedicated to those who've given their lives while serving in the military. Each year, this day is set aside in order to honor their bravery and sacrifice. This particular day also tends to stretch out over a long weekend to signal the unofficial start of summer. You know what that means: outdoor parties and barbecues spent.

When we think of the perfect summer party, three things typically come to mind: food, drinks and music. That's why we've found the very best kitchen gear, bar cart accessories and outdoor speakers to complete the mix.

In choosing these products, we went with brands we trust that are currently making innovative products. That way, there's no stress involved when researching your party gear. All you have to do is invite the guests and get ready for good times in the sun.

1. Chef'n Avoquado 4-in-1 Avocado Tool ($9.99; bloomingdales.com)

No summer party is complete without guacamole. Take this convenient avocado tool for a spin and avoid the messy hassle of trying to remove seeds and slice them.

2. Intex Rockin' Inflatable Lounge ($21.78; amazon.com)

This comfy inflatable lounge was named as Amazon's Choice for adult pool floats. With over 300 customer reviews and an average 4.6- out of 5-star rating, you can feel confident that this raft has been tried and tested.

3. Sharkk Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($37.99; amazon.com)

To go along with your floating lounge, we have a waterproof Bluetooth Speaker that's the perfect pairing to your pool or beach party. Sharkk claims that its speaker has the "the longest Bluetooth range on the market" with up to 60+ feet of music streaming and 100+ feet of connectivity. Since more than 800 people have reviewed this product, giving it 4.2- out of 5-stars, we'd say this device is living up the hype.

4. Alpha Grillers Stainless Steel Grill Set ($24.97; amazon.com)

Grilling for guests is easy with the Alpha Grillers Stainless Steel Grill Set. It's received close to 400 reviews on Amazon and a 5-star rating from satisfied customers who noted its durability and sleek design.

5. Estilo 4 Section Condiment on Ice ($15.99; amazon.com)

Keeping condiments cool is a breeze with this cleverly designed condiment dish. When using, line the bottom with ice and your fruits, veggies and dips will stay fresh for hours. Additionally, the hinged lid closes to keep bugs away and out of your food.

6. Rabbit Align 5-Piece Home Bar Tool Set with Caddy ($40; amazon.com)

This stunning stainless steel bar tool allows for making even better cocktails from home. Included in the kit, there's a jigger, citrus zester, bottle opener, strainer and a muddler. The caddy holds each piece in place so that you can easily keep track of your tools.

Just when every summer barbeque has started to feel the same, these products will set your shindig above the rest.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.