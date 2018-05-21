Police investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Mario Batali

(CNN) Celebrity chef Mario Batali is at the center of a police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Anderson Cooper, reporting for "60 Minutes" on CBS, spoke to former employees who worked in restaurants with which Batali was associated. Multiple women described his alleged inappropriate behavior.

NYPD spokesman Phil Walzak confirmed to CNN that the department "is investigating allegations raised in the '60 Minutes' report."

One of the women accusing Batali of sexual misconduct told CNN that investigators questioned her in February, indicating that an investigation has been going on for months.

