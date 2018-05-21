(CNN) A Japanese climber who lost nearly all his fingers on Everest has died on his eighth attempt to summit the mountain.

Nobukazu Kuriki, in his mid-thirties, fell ill and was descending on Monday when his team lost contact with him, his team said on Facebook.

"Kuriki stopped responding to radio communication and we couldn't see his headlamp when we looked up from the bottom in the dark," the post said.

"The team near Camp 2 climbed up his route to search for him and discovered Kuriki who passed away due to low body temperature," it added. He had reached 7,400 meters.

Kuriki's suffered serious damage from frostbite during his 2012 attempt on Everest's West Ridge, losing all but one of his fingers. He could use his right thumb for grip but wasn't able to fully use an ice axe -- a critical part of a mountaineer's safety equipment.

