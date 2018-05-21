China launches satellite as part of mission to explore moon's dark side

Beijing (CNN) China is one step closer to landing on the dark side of the moon.

The ambitious and fast-growing space power launched a relay satellite early Monday to set up a communication link between the Earth and the country's planned lunar probe, China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced in a statement.

"The launch is a key step for China to realize its goal of being the first country to send a probe to soft-land on and rove the far side of the moon," Zhang Lihua, manager of the relay satellite project, was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

China first announced in 2015 its intention to have the Chang'e-4 lunar probe touch down on the far side of the moon. The launch is expected to take place later this year.

Carrying the satellite, named Queqiao, a Chinese-built Long March-4C rocket blasted off shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday (5:30 p.m. ET Sunday) from the Xichang space launch center in southwestern China.