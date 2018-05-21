(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Following the uproar over how two black men were treated in a Starbucks last month, the coffee giant announced it will allow anyone to gather in its stores, regardless of whether they intend to make a purchase.
-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US will aim to "crush" Iran with economic and military pressure unless the country changes course.
-- A church hosted a special graduation for Santa Fe High School, Texas, seniors following the shooting days earlier that claimed 10 lives. The Galveston County District Attorney had sobering words for students.
-- Barack and Michelle Obama will be on camera and behind the scenes in a multiyear production deal with Netflix.
-- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released official photos from Saturday's royal wedding. They show Meghan and Harry happily surrounded by loved ones at Windsor Castle.
-- It's not just you. Everything really is getting more expensive. Dozens of companies, including McDonald's and Chipotle, have raised prices on their mainstay offerings.
-- Consumer Reports says the highly anticipated Tesla Model 3 is not good enough to earn its recommendation.
-- VISUAL STORY: Mother Nature is wreaking havoc across the US with lava flows, earthquakes and geysers. And hurricane season is right around the corner.