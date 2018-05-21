(CNN) Authorities will begin distributing an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday to try to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Healthcare workers in Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur Province and home to 1.2 million people, will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by contacts of confirmed Ebola cases, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Tarik Jašarević said.

The vaccination drive is expected to reach rural Bikoro, the epicenter of the outbreak, by Thursday.

The confirmation of the first case in Mbandaka last week has raised concerns that the virus could spread faster than expected. So far, 26 people have died in the outbreak, according to the WHO.

The vaccine, called rVSV-ZEBOV, will likely be distributed to some 8,000 to 10,000 people in its first phase, Peter Salama, deputy director-general of emergency preparedness and response at the WHO, said Friday

