Dozens of African migrants rescued in Brazil after 35 days at sea

By Bukola Adebayo, CNN

Updated 2:03 PM ET, Mon May 21, 2018

In this photo released by Maranhao state, an unidentified African migrant arrives after he was rescued by fishermen, at the pier of Sao Jose de Ribamar, Brazil, Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Dozens of African migrants found drifting aboard a vessel in the northern coast of Brazil have been rescued, according to local media reports.

The migrants are believed to be from Senegal, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Cape Verde were rescued by fishermen on Saturday, after traveling 35 days at sea, authorities told a Brazilian newspaper.
Most of them had stayed several days without food and water, the daily newspaper Folha reported, quoting local police.
The state police says it has arrested two Brazilians found on the boat who had allegedly been paid to transport the migrants illegally into the country, according to the report.
    Brazil's navy said it had launched an investigation into the case, adding that the rescued migrants will be questioned after receiving treatment.
    64 migrants believed dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean
    As European countries tighten their borders to reduce the number of refugees making long, perilous journeys across the Mediterranean to its shores, a rising number of Africans are seeking alternative destinations such as Latin America, according to a study by Yale University.
    Brazil has the largest black population outside Africa and is perhaps seen as a more culturally receptive destination for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, fleeing war, and poverty.