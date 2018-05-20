Cougar kills mountain biker, injures another in Washington state

(CNN) The cougar appeared to be stalking two men as they rode their bikes over the weekend in the Cascade Mountains near Seattle. Then suddenly the animal charged, the survivor of the fatal cougar attack told authorities.

The survivor said he hit the cougar in the head with his mountain bike, and the animal ran into the woods. But as the men were catching their breath and getting back on the bicycles, the animal returned and fastened its mouth on the man's head, crunching down, shaking him side to side like prey, Kings County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott said Sunday, recalling the survivor's account.

The man managed to get loose from the cougar when the animal decided to chase the man's friend, who was running away, according to Abbott.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the two mountain bikers were attacked along a trail Saturday morning in North Bend, Washington. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The survivor was hospitalized. The suspected animal was killed.

"It's an incredibly tragic story," Capt. Alan Myers of the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife said on Sunday. "It's extremely unusual for a cougar to act this aggressively on humans."

