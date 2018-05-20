(CNN) Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Sunday said school shootings aren't happening because of an issue with guns. Rather, he blamed them on a litany of reasons, including violent video games, the nation's culture and irresponsible gun owners.

Patrick praised Gov. Greg Abbott's plans for a roundtable discussion Tuesday on how to protect students from gun violence after the nation's latest school shooting on Friday in Santa Fe, Texas. "Everything ought to be on the table," Patrick said.

Here is what Patrick said about the reasons contributing to the spate of school shootings:

Violent video games

"The video games issue, we have got to address in this country. Based on all the research we have done, 97%, according to psychologists and psychiatrists ... of teenagers view video games, and 85% of those video games are violent. ... And what are these games showing you how to do? Kill people. ... The vast majority [of psychologists and psychiatrists] will tell you it leads them to become numb to violence, to have less empathy to their victims and be more aggressive. Does that impact everyone who views them? No, but it obviously is part of the problem."

Read More