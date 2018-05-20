Breaking News

Two Pakistani girls shot; two different responses. For some, that reeks of hypocrisy

By Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 3:43 PM ET, Sun May 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sabika Sheikh and Malala Yusafzai
Sabika Sheikh and Malala Yusafzai

(CNN)The comparisons with Malala Yousafzai began as soon as Sabika Sheikh was identified as one of the victims of the Santa Fe High School massacre.

Both are Pakistani girls:
One, Malala, was shot on her way to school by a militant in Swat, near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan.
She survived.
    The other, Sabika, was shot by a fellow student inside a school in Santa Fe, Texas.
    Read More
    She died.
    Malala Yousafzai returns to hometown in Pakistan
    Malala Yousafzai returns to hometown in Pakistan
    But, as many ruefully pointed out, that's where the comparison ends.
    Will Sabika be the next Malala, asked Asfandyar Bhittani, who writes for the Frontier Pakistani blog.
    "Nope," he said. "We all know Sabika Sheikh will be forgotten before next weekend."

    What happened after Malala's attack

    After Malala was shot, her cause was taken up globally. She became the face of the barbarism of the Taliban, which didn't hesitate to shoot a child in the head to stop girls from attending school.
    Today, Malala, 20, is an activist for women's education and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner. (Malala hasn't commented on Sabika's death. CNN has reached out to her but has yet to hear back.)

    Why some are despairing

    At the root of the frustration is the notion that Sabika's death will do nothing to effect change in America's scourge of gun violence. The Santa Fe attack was the 22nd school shooting this year that resulted in casualties -- an average of one a week.
    There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
    There has been, on average, 1 school shooting every week this year
    "We sacrificed thousands of our servicemen so people overseas could be free and have an education and be rid of the gun-toting Taliban," Ranita Sharif, a teacher in Birmingham, Alabama, told CNN. "When we will be free of the gun-toting murderers here?"
    Following the shooting, prominent voices laid blame on many factors -- but not guns.
    Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called out video games, the entertainment industry and throwing God out of school. He also blamed Friday's massacre in part on "too many entrances and too many exits" on the campus.
    These are the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting
    These are the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting
    Incoming NRA President Oliver North said the cause of such attacks is youngsters who have been "drugged in many cases."
    "Many of these young boys have been on Ritalin since they were in kindergarten," North told Fox News Sunday.

    What Pakistan is saying

    Sabika was one of eight students who, along with two teachers, died at Santa Fe High School on Friday. The 17-year-old was in an exchange study program. She was supposed to return home to Karachi for the Eid holidays.
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi summed up the tragedy of her death. "Extremist activities are not limited to one nation or region alone," he said.
    "They are an international problem."

    CNN's Sophia Saifi contributed to this report from Islamabad.