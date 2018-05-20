FYI: English isn't the official language of the United States

(CNN) Aaron Schlossberg, a lawyer in New York, was the subject of a viral video last week after he was caught on camera berating staff members of a restaurant for speaking Spanish with customers.

It might be news to him that nothing in the Constitution or any federal law supports his comment that "they should be speaking English" because "this is America."

A lot of multilingual countries promote an official language, but the United States has never done so with English. In fact, the US has no official language.

"The Founding Fathers didn't see a need to declare one," Dr. Wayne Wright, a professor of language and literacy at Purdue University, told CNN.

"English was pretty much the dominant language of the United States at the time so there really wasn't a need to protect it. And they didn't want to offend their fellow Americans who helped fight for independence."