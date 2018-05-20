What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 8:46 PM ET, Sun May 20, 2018

Justify, ridden by Mike E. Smith, wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes in the mud and fog on Saturday, May 19, to capture the second leg of the Triple Crown in Baltimore.
Justify, ridden by Mike E. Smith, wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes in the mud and fog on Saturday, May 19, to capture the second leg of the Triple Crown in Baltimore.
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Johnny Field catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels&#39; Chris Young during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 18, in Anaheim, California.
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Johnny Field catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Chris Young during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 18, in Anaheim, California.
Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, May 15, at the TD Garden in Boston.
Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, May 15, at the TD Garden in Boston.
Atletico Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final football match between Olympique de Marseille and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Parc OL stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on Wednesday, May 16.
Atletico Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Europa League final football match between Olympique de Marseille and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Parc OL stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on Wednesday, May 16.
Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 during day two of F1 testing at Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday, May 16, in Montmelo, Spain.
Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 during day two of F1 testing at Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday, May 16, in Montmelo, Spain.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, center, of Turkey is fouled as he goes to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele, back, of France and the Celtics&#39; Greg Monroe, front, during the second half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Saturday, May 19.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, center, of Turkey is fouled as he goes to the basket between Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele, back, of France and the Celtics' Greg Monroe, front, during the second half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Saturday, May 19.
Manchester United&#39;s Alexis Sanchez in action with Watford&#39;s Daryl Janmaat in Manchester, England on Sunday, May 13.
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez in action with Watford's Daryl Janmaat in Manchester, England on Sunday, May 13.
A view of the fans as they watch Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in his match against David Goffin of Belgium during day five of the Internazionali BNL d&#39;Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on Thursday, May 17 in Rome.
A view of the fans as they watch Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in his match against David Goffin of Belgium during day five of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on Thursday, May 17 in Rome.
Chris Kunitz, No. 14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning, gets kicked in the face against the Washington Capitals during the third period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on Thursday, May 17, in Washington.
Chris Kunitz, No. 14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning, gets kicked in the face against the Washington Capitals during the third period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on Thursday, May 17, in Washington.
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the quarter final during day six of the Internazionali BNL d&#39;Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on Friday, May 18, in Rome.
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the quarter final during day six of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on Friday, May 18, in Rome.
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (No. 3) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, and forward Kevon Looney (No. 5) during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston on Monday, May 14.
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (No. 3) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, and forward Kevon Looney (No. 5) during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston on Monday, May 14.
Stanley Joseph of France competes in the men&#39;s pole vault during the Great City Games on Friday, May 18, in Manchester, England.
Stanley Joseph of France competes in the men's pole vault during the Great City Games on Friday, May 18, in Manchester, England.
Patrick Ambrose of the Bombers and Cale Hooker of the Bombers, top, compete for the ball against Tom Hawkins of the Cats during the round nine Australian Football League match between the Essendon Bombers and the Geelong Cats at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 19, in Melbourne, Australia.
Patrick Ambrose of the Bombers and Cale Hooker of the Bombers, top, compete for the ball against Tom Hawkins of the Cats during the round nine Australian Football League match between the Essendon Bombers and the Geelong Cats at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 19, in Melbourne, Australia.
Max Murphy of Ireland and his teammates react after losing on penalties against the Netherlands during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship match between Netherlands and Ireland at Proact Stadium on Monday, May 14, in Chesterfield, England.
Max Murphy of Ireland and his teammates react after losing on penalties against the Netherlands during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship match between Netherlands and Ireland at Proact Stadium on Monday, May 14, in Chesterfield, England.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (No. 29) leads his team to the ice before Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 18.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (No. 29) leads his team to the ice before Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 18.
Anne Mette Hansen, center, of Gyori Audi ETO KC of Hungary tries to score a goal against Dragana Cvijic, left, and Alexandra Lacrabere of HC Vardar of Macedonia during the final of EHF Women&#39;s Champions League Final Four competition at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, May 13. Gyori Audi ETO KC beat Macedonia&#39;s HC Vardar 27-26 in the final handball match.
Anne Mette Hansen, center, of Gyori Audi ETO KC of Hungary tries to score a goal against Dragana Cvijic, left, and Alexandra Lacrabere of HC Vardar of Macedonia during the final of EHF Women's Champions League Final Four competition at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, May 13. Gyori Audi ETO KC beat Macedonia's HC Vardar 27-26 in the final handball match.
Los Angeles Angels&#39; Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, dodges a ball while warming up for the team&#39;s baseball game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, May 15, in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, dodges a ball while warming up for the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, May 15, in Anaheim, California.
Lyon&#39;s English defender, Lucy Bronze, right, fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain&#39;s French midfielder Cathy Couturier during the French D1 women&#39;s football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Georges Lefèvre stadium in Saint Germain en Laye on Friday, May 18.
Lyon's English defender, Lucy Bronze, right, fights for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Cathy Couturier during the French D1 women's football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon at the Georges Lefèvre stadium in Saint Germain en Laye on Friday, May 18.
Finnish driver Jari-Matti Latvala and co-driver Mikka Anttila compete with their Toyota Yaris during the second stage of the Rally of Portugal in Caminha, northern Portugal, on Friday, May 18.
Finnish driver Jari-Matti Latvala and co-driver Mikka Anttila compete with their Toyota Yaris during the second stage of the Rally of Portugal in Caminha, northern Portugal, on Friday, May 18.
Dominic Thiem of Austria smashes his racket in frustration in his match against Fabio Fognini of Italy during day four of the Internazionali BNL d&#39;Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on Wednesday, May 16, in Rome.
Dominic Thiem of Austria smashes his racket in frustration in his match against Fabio Fognini of Italy during day four of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on Wednesday, May 16, in Rome.
Top fuel driver Leah Pritchett&#39;s dragster engine catches fire during qualifying for the Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday, May 18, in Topeka, Kansas.
Top fuel driver Leah Pritchett's dragster engine catches fire during qualifying for the Heartland Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday, May 18, in Topeka, Kansas.
At the women&#39;s European Handball Federation Champions League, Gyori Audi ETO KC celebrate with the trophy after winning the final in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, May 13.
At the women's European Handball Federation Champions League, Gyori Audi ETO KC celebrate with the trophy after winning the final in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, May 13.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Guillermo Heredia is doused after a game-winning hit against the Texas Rangers in Seattle on Tuesday, May 15.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Guillermo Heredia is doused after a game-winning hit against the Texas Rangers in Seattle on Tuesday, May 15.
A fan of the Winnipeg Jets is reflected in the glass in the first period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 18.
A fan of the Winnipeg Jets is reflected in the glass in the first period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 18.
Belgium&#39;s Largie Ramazani in action during the European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final - Belgium vs Spain in Walsall, England, on Monday, May 14.
Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action during the European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final - Belgium vs Spain in Walsall, England, on Monday, May 14.
Spain&#39;s Rafael Nadal strikes a backhand to Serbia&#39;s Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome on Saturday, May 19. Nadal was challenged in the first set by Djokovic before pulling away for a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win to reach the final on Saturday.
Spain's Rafael Nadal strikes a backhand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome on Saturday, May 19. Nadal was challenged in the first set by Djokovic before pulling away for a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win to reach the final on Saturday.
A rainbow is seen as the grounds crew removes the tarp before the start of the game between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 15, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York.
A rainbow is seen as the grounds crew removes the tarp before the start of the game between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 15, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. See last week's best sports pictures
Take a look at 27 amazing sports photos from May 14 through May 20.