Two Democratic primaries this week highlight party's divisions

Washington (CNN) Here are the stories our DC insiders are talking about in this week's "Inside Politics" forecast, where you get a glimpse of tomorrow's headlines today.

1. Primaries to watch

Tuesday is another primary day, with elections in Arkansas, Georgia, and Kentucky, along with a runoff in Texas. Five Thirty Eight's Perry Bacon said he's watching a Democratic House race in Houston and the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Governor.

"They both have the same dynamic," Bacon said. "You have two Democrats running. One Democrat says 'I'm gonna win the general election by going out and mobilizing our base.' The other candidate says 'Hey, there are not enough base voters. We need to win some of those Trump people too.' "

Bacon said it's a decision facing Democrats across the country, and Tuesday will give us an early indicator of which way the party's leaning.

