Trump demands Justice Department examine whether it or FBI spied on campaign

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump demanded Sunday that his Justice Department look into whether it or the FBI spied on his presidential campaign for political reasons.

"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The tweet comes after it was reported that the FBI dispatched a confidential source to speak with some aides to Trump's presidential campaign about its possible ties to Russia, according to multiple reports Friday.

Citing individuals familiar with the matter, The New York Times reported Friday that the source interacted with Trump campaign advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page. The newspaper said it has uncovered the identity of the informant, who it described as "an American academic who teaches in Britain," but noted that it "typically does not name informants to preserve their safety."

The Washington Post also reported that in addition to Page and Papadopoulos, the source met with Sam Clovis , the Trump campaign's co-chairman, to talk about relations with China. Clovis' attorney told the Post Russia never came up in their conversation.