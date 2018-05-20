Nunes says he won't meet with the Justice Department until he gets documents on source

Washington (CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Sunday that he won't meet with the Justice Department until he is handed documents related to a confidential FBI source who spoke with Trump campaign aides in 2016 about Russian interference in the election.

Nunes also pointed to reports Friday that the FBI's confidential source spoke with at least two advisers to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign about its possible ties to Russia as a reason for his position, accusing someone within the department of leaking the information after he and South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy didn't take Justice officials up on their most recent offer to answer the lawmakers' questions in a briefing.

To quell rising tensions, officials briefed Nunes and South Carolina Republican Rep. Gowdy a couple of weeks ago in a meeting the lawmakers later called "productive." The department then offered to brief Nunes and Gowdy on Friday with the understanding that certain questions remained outstanding from a previous briefing, but the invitation went unanswered, CNN has reported.

"Now if you look at what happened on Friday night, probably the mother of all leaks, of all time, to two major newspapers, that came out Friday night. Now, had Mr. Gowdy and I went to that meeting, you can bet they would have tried to pin that on us," Nunes, R-California, told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

