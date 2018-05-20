'SNL' hits a comedic nerve with its Trump/Sopranos skit

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live's" season finale once again served up an opening political sketch that told the truth while making us laugh. This time, the iconic show ended its 43rd season with a parody of the famed last scene from "The Sopranos" series finale, where Tony Soprano sat at a diner surrounded by his family as a man glared at him from nearby.

This SNL sketch worked because its use of "The Sopranos" finale rings true. In many ways, the Trump world looks and feels like a crime family. Just consider how many people in Trump's orbit have pleaded guilty, are under indictment or are being actively investigated.

In the case of SNL's cold open, Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) was surrounded by Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Michael Cohen. And while the song "Don't Stop Believin'" blared, just like in "The Sopranos" finale, Trump and his friends' conversation was eerily reminiscent of the dialogue we'd expect from a crime family. Of course, "SNL" isn't the first to make that comparison: Former FBI Director James Comey did as much in his book, "A Higher Loyalty."

Take Giuliani, played by SNL's Kate McKinnon, who boasted to Trump about his recent Fox News appearances, "I told them you were openly colluding with Russia, but then I ended with: So What!" Adding, "I even confessed to some crimes you didn't do, then I said, 'What are you gonna do, arrest the President? I dare ya!'"

Ben Stiller as Cohen then shared with Trump his concerns about going to prison: "They say I might do 20 years unless I give you up." To which Trump responded in a Tony Soprano-esque gruff way, "I've heard jail's fun. It's like camp -- plus there's a free gym; dude, you're gonna get so jacked!"